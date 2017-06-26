Man convicted of assaulting Mounties

Two police officers assaulted while trying to arrest man at Eckville post office in 2015

A Red Deer man has been found guilty of assaulting two police officers during a 2015 fracas at the Eckville post office.

Leon Williams, 53, was convicted last week in Red Deer provincial court of two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of trying to disarm a police officer. He was also convicted of resisting a police officer and mischief.

Police were called to the Eckville post office on Feb. 19, 2015 about 1 p.m. with a report of a man making a disturbance.

While trying to arrest Williams he fought back. He choked one of the officers while punching another. He tried to grab their guns before he was finally subdued when other officers arrived.

Williams will be sentenced on Nov. 6.