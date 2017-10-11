Man found with 10,000 pills pleads guilty to drug charges

Allie Gader was arrested in June 2015 after police searched his home and vehicles

A Red Deer man arrested in 2015 with more than 10,000 prescription pills has pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Allie Gader, 58, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

The pleas came on the first day of what was scheduled as a four-day trial. Five other charges were withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor.

The drugs include the sedative triazolam, oxycodone, hydromorphone and morphine.

Sentencing is on hold because a new lawyer representing Gader filed a charter application last week alleging that Gader’s constitutional rights had been violated.

A stay was requested, which is a process in which Crown prosecutors do not proceed on charges. Charges can be revived within a year but that rarely happens.

Some of the alleged violations of Gader’s rights occurred while he was in prison awaiting his trial, the court heard on Wednesday.

Gader was arrested in June 2015 after the RCMP’s Priority Crimes Task Force opened a drug trafficking investigation after receiving tips about suspicious activity at a West Park residence.

A home and garage on Wells Street were searched by police along with two vehicles.

Red Deer GIS members arrested Gader during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Port O’Call Mall in downtown Red Deer at noon on June 17, 2015.

The case returns to court on Nov. 6.



