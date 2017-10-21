Man killed in collision near Markerville

A 55-year-old man is dead after a collision near Markerville Friday night.

Red Deer County emergency services and Innisfail RCMP were called to the intersection of Hwy 781 and Highway 592 around 9:20 p.m.

An eastbound vehicle went through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

The eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the semi-truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP is investigating and a notification to the deceased’s next of kin is pending.

No further information will be released.