Man points firearm at hotel employee, demands cash

A hotel in Alix, Alta., was robbed by a man who carried a sawed off firearm Monday afternoon.

Bashaw RCMP responded to a 911 call at about 12:52 p.m. The man pointed the firearm at a hotel worker and patrons and demanded cash from the till and the VLTs.

He fled out the front once he received the cash. He was seen getting into a white regular cab Chevrolet Pick-up.

Patrols made by Bashaw, Stettler and Blackfalds RCMP did not locate the vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

The police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect as the investigation continues. Contact the Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 with any information.



