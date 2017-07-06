Man robbed while sitting in his car in Red Deer

Victim was sitting in a convenience store parking lot near 50th Avenue and 71st Street

Red Deer RCMP are looking for suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man approached a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot near 50 Avenue and 71 Street at 1:15 p.m. brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from the driver. The suspect wore a covering over his face.

The driver refused then the suspect assaulted him, causing minor cuts to his face before taking his cellphone.

The suspect then fled in a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with up to four others – male and female – who were sitting inside the vehicle.

Police followed the car briefly, but ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

The Buick Lucerne was reported stolen Sunday out of Lacombe County and has the licence plate ZRE 135.

RCMP do not believe this robbery is connected to an armed robbery earlier Thursday, where one woman was arrested and a second women fled, abandoning the stolen truck she was driving.

Around 9 a.m. police responded to a 911 call at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Jewell Street after a woman entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanding cash and cigarettes. The suspect assaulted a staff person and ran from the store, throwing the firearm into a waiting truck driven by a second female suspect, who fled the scene without the first suspect. The staff person detained the first suspect until police arrived.

He suffered minor cuts and bruises during the altercation. RCMP took the woman into custody and located the suspect truck abandoned nearby with a rifle inside. The truck had been reported stolen out of Rocky Mountain House.

A 30-year-old woman will face a number of charges including armed robbery.

Anyone with information about either incidents is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.