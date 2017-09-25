Man sentenced for carrying concealed knife

Man was one of two arrested when RCMP called to incident at Red Deer Walmart

A man arrested after a ruckus outside the south-side Walmart in May was sentenced to 30 days in prison on Monday.

Thomas Jeffrey Houle, 20, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in Red Deer provincial court. A number of other charges were dropped.

Houle and another man were arrested after police were called to the Walmart after getting a report of a fight at the store and that firearms might be present.

Houle was arrested while sitting in a vehicle. He was carrying a concealed knife.

Judge Jim Glass sentenced Houle to 30 days in prison, which was satisfied by time served.

Vincent Luigino Vanin, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a number of charges in relation to the incident, including: possession of a weapon, obstructing or resisting a police officer and assault.

Vanin was sentenced to 30 days in prison, also satisfied by time spent in pre-trial custody.



