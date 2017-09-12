Man sentenced to 30 days after scrap at store

RCMP called to south Red Deer business after two men got into altercation with store security

A Red Deer man arrested after a fight involving store security in May was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

RCMP said they were called to the store in south Red Deer after getting a report of a fight and that firearms might be involved.

Two suspects were located in a vehicle outside the store. One tried to flee and was captured after a brief foot chase.

Thomas Luigino Vanin, 26, pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Red Deer provincial court last week including: possession of a weapon, obstructing or resisting a police officer, assault and failing to comply with court order conditions. Eleven other charges were withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor.

Vanin was sentenced to 30 days in prison, which was satisfied by time spent in pre-trial custody.