Man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

After time served is taken into account, Patrick Fox will spend nearly two years in prison and be on probation for three years after his release.

Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano through threatening emails and a website that maligns her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

He was also found guilty of possessing firearms in a place he was not authorized to do so.

Fox was sentenced to three years for criminal harassment and 10 months for the firearms offence, to be served consecutively. He has also been banned from owning firearms for life.

Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court said Fox made it his mission to destroy Capuano’s life and it is a testament to her inner strength that he did not achieve his stated goal to make her kill herself.

“Mr. Fox did everything he could to humiliate and torment Ms. Capuano to the point where she feared reasonably for her and her family’s safety.”

The judge also ordered Fox to have no contact with Capuano or her partner, as well as to remove the website upon his release from custody and to not use the internet except for employment or for personal emails.

A Crown prosecutor told jurors Fox truly believed the website was justified given how Capuano supposedly mistreated him.

Fox blamed Capuano for having him deported from the United States without their son. But he refused to acknowledge he was staying in the country illegally or that his ex-wife allowed the boy to visit him in B.C. during summers.

An RCMP officer testified that Fox was told by police that his ex-wife feared he would secretly cross the border and attack her.

Fox was charged after Capuano complained to police in Arizona that she feared for her life.

She testified from behind a screen so she wouldn’t have to face Fox, telling jurors she believed her ex-husband was bent on destroying her reputation.

The court heard she was laid off from her job and struggled to find work due to the website.

Crown counsel Mark Myhre told Fox’s sentencing hearing that he’s troubled by Fox’s lack of insight into how his own actions have led to his circumstances.

Previous story
Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stolen motorcycle, arrest man
Next story
French frigate docks in Montreal ahead of Remembrance Day ceremonies

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month