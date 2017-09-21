Man sentenced to one year for child porn

About 300 images recovered from Red Deer man’s computer by police

A porn-addicted 70-year-old Red Deer man has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Ronald Allan Nichols pleaded guilty in March to possession of child pornography and was sentenced in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.

Before sentencing, Nichols apologized for the hurt he had caused many people, saying his crime has cost him his family and trucking business.

“I’m ashamed to be here and I’m ashamed of my actions,” he told Justice John Hopkins.

His porn addiction took him down a path he never intended to take, he said.

Nichols said he never tried to connect with anyone online and wants to get counselling to address his addiction.

Jennifer Rees, of Calgary special prosecutions, said about 300 images and 30 videos were taken from Nichols’ computers.

Most of the images were of posed subjects rather than photos of sexual acts, she said.

Nichols has a prior related conviction. A psychiatric assessment done following his latest arrest said he had a low to moderate risk of re-offending.

RCMP began investigating Nichols after his estranged wife found child porn on his laptop in January 2014. A search warrant was obtained and computers seized by police in Feburary 2014 contained numerous child porn images and related google searches.

He was arrested and charged in September 2014.

The one-year sentence was a joint recommendation of the Crown prosecutor and defence.

On release, Nichols must serve a two-year probation and is required to get counselling. He is also prohibited for 10 years from going to a park, playground, swimming pool or other place where children under 16 can be expected unless he is accompanied by another adult.

He also can’t take a job or volunteer that involves being in a position of trust towards children under 16.

