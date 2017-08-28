Man, woman severly injured in assault on Montana First Nation

Two people were hurt, with one flown to hospital after an assault on the Montana First Nation.

Friday evening, Maskwacis RCMP were called to the aboriginal reserve for a reported assault at a residence.

Police found a man and woman in the home with serious injuries. On scene, officers provided first aid, pending the arrival of emergency services.

A 42-year-old woman was flown by STARS Air Ambulance and remains in hospital in critical condition. A 37-year-old male was transported by ground ambulance and also remains in hospital.

The Maskwacis RCMP and the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section are investigating this incident and looking for any public assistance in identifying who may be responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 at www.tipsubmit.com.