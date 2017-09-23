Manderville wants to build an inclusive Red Deer

Doug Manderville has always sought to contribute to the community and this is part of the reason he is running for Red Deer council.

“I’ve always said I’m not here to rock the boat, I’m here to provide a paddle for power and support,” said Manderville. “I have 18 years experience working in the non-profit sector and I want to give back to the community that’s done so much for me.”

Manderville became a quadriplegic after a diving accident.

“I think we’re moving in a direction where our community needs a voice for people with disabilities, not just physical disabilities,” said Manderville, adding he was more than a “one-trick pony.”

“We’re growing as a community and with that growth there needs to be a focus on transportation and infrastructure and of course realistic budgeting and financial responsibility. We need to do our research and make sure the dollars we’re spending are going to good use.”

He also sees his potential role with council an opportunity to advocate on behalf of the city to the province to make Red Deer College a polytechnical university

“I think it’s great for not just the city, but for Central Alberta,” said Manderville.

Other issues important to Manderville include addressing homelessness, transparency and accounability and crime reduction.

Manderville said his involvement with a non-profit organization, he works for Spinal Cord Injury Alberta, gives him an important perspective to bring to the city council table.

“I’m active in the community and I’m passionate about Red Deer,” said Manderville. “I’m all about being accessible, accountable and approachable. I believe in an inclusive community and that goes with disabilities and cross-cultural diversity.”

Manderville has lived in Red Deer since 1982.