Many came out to the CIBC breast cancer run in Red Deer

Nearly 750 participated at the annual run/walk

Melvin Wright, 86, was one of the 750 race participants at the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For the Cure — Red Deer on Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

The weather didn’t stop an 86-year-old man who walked more than one kilometre with his walker, on Sunday, to show his support for breast cancer.

“You’re never too old to accomplish things,” said Melvin Wright, Town of Three Hills, Alta., resident who was in Red Deer on Sunday.

He was one of the many participants who came out for the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For the Cure — Red Deer.

He said he walked in memory of his wife, Carol, a breast cancer survivor from 1993 to 2012.

Approximately 750 participants were out and about at Bower Ponds. The friendly run raised nearly $80,000 this year in Red Deer. The money raised goes towards Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer related research and support.

The number of participants and the amount raised is slightly lower this year as compared to last year.

Bud Melnyk, run director in Red Deer, said the low numbers could be due to the downturn in the economy.

“All fundraising groups are experiencing a downturn,” he said.

Melnyk has been involved in the race for three years.

Participants paid $40 as registration fee and were able to raise more, both individually or as a team.



