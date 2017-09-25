Many different ways to cast your ballot in Red Deer municipal election

There isn’t a shortage of ways to cast a vote in this October’s municipal election.

Outside of voting on election day, voters can cast ballots through advanced polls or special ballots and voting has been made easier for people with disabilities or who are in nursing homes or hospitals.

Under Alberta law, employers are required to give people working on election day, Oct. 16, three consecutive hours off to vote.

Voters must be at least 18-years-old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta since April 16, 2017 and live in Red Deer on election day. Voters need to bring identification that shows name and current address to vote on election day.

There are five advanced voting days scheduled before the Oct. 16 election. Those voting within the City of Red Deer can do so at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, 4525 47A Ave., on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Special ballots are offered for voters who are physically unable to attend an advanced poll or the voting station on election day, are away from Red Deer or are an election officer. Requests for special ballots can be made by calling 403-342-8132, faxing 403-346-6195, emailing elections@reddeer.ca, in person on the second floor of Red Deer City Hall (4914 48th Ave.) or by mailing the Returning Officer at City of Red Deer, Box 5008, Red Deer, AB., T4N 3T4

There is also the option of voting at-home, if a voter has a physical disability or can’t attend an advanced poll or election date. It is available on the same dates as advanced voting and must be booked in advance. To do so call 403-342-8132 or email elections@reddeer.ca.

More information on how to vote and advanced voting is online at elections.reddeer.ca.



