Maple Leaf recalls chicken breast strips due to possible bacteria

OTTAWA — Maple Leaf Foods is recalling one of its chicken products due to possible contamination.

The firm says the national recall of its chicken breast strips is due to possible toxins produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint and notes that there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.

It says Staphylococcus bacteria cannot easily be killed through normal cooking temperatures.

Symptoms of poisoning from the bacteria include nausea, vomiting, cramping and fever.

The recall applies to 840-gram packages of chicken breast strips with a best before date of Sept. 29, 2018.

People who have the affected product are advised either to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

