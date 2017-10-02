Maple Ridge man among victims in Las Vegas shooting

Jordan McIldoon has been reported as one of the casualties in Las Vegas mass shooting. (Contributed)

One of the dozens of people killed in the Sunday shooting in Las Vegas is from Maple Ridge, a former student at Thomas Haney secondary.

Jordan Seymour McIldoon, who worked at South Surrey’s Jacob Bros. Construction, died in the attack as a gunman shot down on a crowd attending a music concert that night, according to reports.

The latest figures from the shooting are that 58 people have died and more than 500 have been injured.

In an address to the country, U.S. President Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and added: “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.” He ordered flags flown at half-mast.