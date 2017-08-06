Mayor Sean McIntyre seeks reelection

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Mayor Sean McIntyre announced his bid for reelection as Mayor of Sylvan Lake.

As a Sylvan Lake native, McIntyre says he always dreamed of how to make the community better through improvements to the community, bringing people together and serving the people of the town.

“I’ve dedicated this season of my life to doing what I can to make our community a better place. It’s a huge and very complex goal to manage,” said McIntyre in a statement on Facebook.

In throwing his name in for reelection, McIntyre says he has vision for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“To work together to build a complete community that is resident focused and visitor friendly; a Sylvan Lake that is a great place to do business and raise a family.”

The mission statement may seem vague, but McIntyre says it can be broken down into key elements that work together to make Sylvan Lake a great place to live, visit and do business.

The statement shows McIntyre’s focus on residents first, while also recognizing the importance of visitors and businesses to create a vital and healthy community.

McIntyre says in staying focused on the residents, current and future, the community needs to be continually examined.

“Examining out community to continually identify what is working well and what still needs work; it means listening, strategizing and finding solutions,” he said.

Having a thriving business centre in town is vital to having a healthy community according to McIntyre.

His vision statement includes the importance of businesses in this community, saying they are “vital to a healthy, complete community.”

“Finally and vitally, it establishes that families are welcome here; that families feel at home here, and that families grow and flourish here.”

McIntyre recognizes serving Sylvan Lake as mayor is a tough, complex, time consuming and challenging job.

He says he is constantly busy as surprises are always around the corner and always work to be done.

However, he has been noted as saying being mayor is the best job in the world.

“I can hardly put into words how rewarding it is to see my hometown grow and mature and improve. It’s worth the sacrifice that comes with the role,” he said.

McIntyre says being Mayor of Sylvan Lake an honour and he has loved serving the community along with council over the last four years.

He is often seen around town, and sometimes at other towns and cities, talking with citizens about his plans and dreams for the community.

He says he is always willing to talk to people about his vision.

“I love this town, and I look forward to continuing our work together to build a complete community that is resident focused and visitor friendly; a Sylvan Lake that is a great place to do business and raise a family,” said McIntyre.

The municipal election will be held on Oct.16.

