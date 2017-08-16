Mayor Tara Veer to run for second term in October

Veer confirmed on Wednesday that she will run for mayor

Tara Veer announces she will run for mayor again in October’s municipal election at Veterans’ Park in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Tara Veer will run for mayor again in October, hoping to secure a second term in office.

Veer announced her plans in front of about 20 people at Veterans’ Park in downtown Red Deer on Wednesday.

“It’s been an honour to serve Red Deerians as mayor over the past four years and I’m seeking a new mandate to continue the good work that we started together,” said Veer.

Veer, 39, was first elected to council in 2004. Since becoming mayor four years ago there are numerous things she is proud of, she said.

Being able to get four or five keys infrastructure projects underway, hosting national sporting events such as the Memorial Cup in 2016 and the upcoming Canada Winter Games and progressing core services for Red Deerians are all things Veer noted as major accomplishments.

“We’ve built strong a community life over the past four years and have made progress on numerous issues … but there’s more yet to be done and in many respect we’re just getting starting,” she said.

Veer said she would like to see service-level improvements, more infrastructure to be advocated for, and to address transportation, safety and environmental innovation challenges.

“Our citizens have consistently identified safety, transportation and core municipal services are their priority. Certainly In the lead up to the 2018 budget those would be the core areas we would need to address,” she said.

With Veer’s campaign officially on, leading up to Oct. 16’s election, she’s most looking forward to finding out the concerns and issues Red Deerians have, she said.

“The next 60 days I’ll have those conversations with Red Deerians – I think there’s an energy and excitement that comes from that.”

Despite both provincial and federal elections happening in two years, Veer said there are no plans to move away from municipal politics; however nothing is impossible for the future, she said.

“I don’t believe in forcing doors open nor slamming doors shut prematurely. Those questions will answer themselves if the time ever comes.

“I believe a leader needs to stay long enough to make a difference and Red Deerians have been so good to me,” said Veer.

