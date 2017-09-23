Watch: McCoy sees Red Deer as a strong community

Calling Red Deer a city with a strong community, Bobbi McCoy hopes to join city council as she seeks a term as a councillor.

McCoy felt it was time for her to run.

“I’m semi-retired and I’ve been a big part of this community since I moved here in 2003,” said McCoy.

Mostly involved through the Legion, McCoy has brought two candlelight tributes for veterans affairs, which pairs up veterans and youth and honours the past present and future. She also helped with opening of Veterans’ Park in Red Deer and served on the committee that helped get the park together.

She was one of the voices that presented to Red Deer city council to bring free parking downtown for seniors.

She is also a co-founder of Riders and Cruisers Alberta, who raise awareness about the high number of homeless veterans. The group believes after they protected Canadians, they deserve to be protected by Canadians. They raise funds for homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless and first responders.

McCoy is the first vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Alberta NWT Command and a life member of the Red Deer legion, branch 35 and a 30-year member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“I just want to make sure we’re growing again and be able to sustain ourselves and maintain what we’re all about,” said McCoy.

“I believe, we’re a strong community. I’ve never seen anything like it. Everyone gets together in times of trouble and they help each other out.”

This year, McCoy received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, the highest award for volunteers presented in Canada. She has also received a 2015 minister of veterans affairs commendation and a 2013 Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal.

She wants to bring her years of dedication to the community to the city council table.

She moved to Red Deer in 2003 from B.C. She has a daughter and two grandkids.

