McNiff seeking another term as trustee

A veteran Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board of trustees member wants to ensure the work that’s begun will be completed.

Liam McNiff is running for the Hwy 11 Ward seat, which represents Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Eckville and Sylvan Lake, on the Catholic school board in the Oct. 16 election.

McNiff was first voted onto board in 2001. He resigned from the board in 2007 after regulations were put in place where school employees couldn’t serve as a trustee in another jurisdiction. McNiff then returned to the board in 2010 after retiring.

McNiff said his biggest concern heading into the election is finding space for the growing school division. The board has begun increasing space, and he wants to see that work continue, he said.

“We have a bit of unfinished business,” he said. “There’s an expansion plan here in Sylvan Lake with some construction I’d like to see completed.”

McNiff said École Our Lady of the Rosary School in Sylvan Lake needs expansion and another K-5 school must be built.

McNiff said Blackfalds will need more space because its new school is almost at capacity, Rocky Mountain House may need to add a few portables, Olds will need a school expansion, and St. Patrick’s Community School in Red Deer is overcrowded.

“I want kids to come first and are the primary concern in our education system. I want to make sure the board is cognizant of the need to offer a superior education,” he said.

McNiff said he’ll ensure any future builds are as effective as the past two constructions.

“St. Joseph High School in Red Deer and St. Gregory in Blackfalds, were completed on time and under budget. I think that’s indicative in what we try to do in Red Deer Catholic,” he said.

McNiff’s experience is the biggest thing he’ll bring to the board, he said.

“I can offer my experience and work well with other board members and the public,” he said.

Finding funding from the government to support mental health for students is another important thing for McNiff.