Meet the United Conservative Party leaders in Central Alberta

Leadership race debate in Springbrook

United Conservative Party leadership debate will take place on Sept. 9 in Central Alberta. Photo via Facebook

A United Conservative Leadership debate will take place in Central Alberta on Sept. 9.

The forum is free for the public to attend and will be at the Springbrook Recreation Centre, 3216 22 Street, Springbrook, Alta. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the event will begin at 1 p.m.

The leadership candidates will answer questions from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in a formal debate setting.

The public will be invited to submit questions to the moderator to ask the candidates.

The event is being hosted by the The Central Alberta Regional Group.

