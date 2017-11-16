Meet your Neighbours event in Highland Green

One of four Red Deer neighbourhoods involved in pilot project

Highland Green residents are encouraged to drop in at a Meet your Neighbours gathering at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is part of the Great Neighbours initiative designed to help neighbours meet each other and build connections to boost health, promote safety, reduce isolation and increase belonging.

In addition to meeting one another, residents will learn about fun ways to connect to their neighbours, enjoy refreshments and treats, and receive a free snowman kit to build with a neighbour. People can also answer a few questions on what they feel is important to them about neighbourhoods.

Highland Green is one of six neighbourhoods chosen to participate in the community pilot project funded by Red Deer & District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS). Kentwood, Inglewood, South Hill, Pine Lake and Springbrook are the other communities involved.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/greatneighbours.

