Mental health funding announcements at RDC and Olds College

The provincial government is looking to help college students suffering from mental illness.

Marlin Schmidt, minister of advanced education, will be at Red Deer College and Olds College on Tuesday to announce a significant increase in funding to improve students’ mental wellness.

The funding aims to help and raise awareness for students’s mental health across Alberta campuses.

Schmidt will make the announcement at Red Deer College at 1 p.m. at the Library Learning Common. Then at 3:15 p.m., he will speak at Old College’s Learning Resource Centre.

Exact dollar amounts aren’t known at this time.