Mental health support app coming to MC College students

Students at MC College will have access to an app to help them with their mental health starting December.

MC College will team up with Morneau Shepell, a global leader in mental health support, to introduce the Student Support Program. Through the program a free app, My SSP, will be available to help students dealing with the stress that comes with being a student.

A 2016 National College Health Assessment reports 65 per cent of students felt overwhelming anxiety, 44 per cent felt so depressed it was difficult to concentrate and 13 per cent considered suicide when starting school.

The app features meaningful, confidential and culturally relevant support in various languages; English, French, Chinese, Korean and Arabic.

At the touch of a button, students can call or live chat with a qualified counsellor with years of clinical experience. Counsellor matching, ongoing support and access to relevant articles and videos are also available on the app.

The app is available on Apple and Android devices.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer County protesters aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions
Next story
WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

Just Posted

Trial draws to a close

A six-week triple-murder trial full of twists is drawing to a close.… Continue reading

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protesters aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month