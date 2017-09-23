Mental health worker runs for city council

A mental health worker is looking to represent those without a voice on city council.

Kris Maciborsky said she has worked with people with disabilities, mental illness, low-income earners, those who are homeless or have been homeless, and the LGBTQ community.

“I thought with my years of experience working with the community that maybe I could make a difference. Be a representative for people who aren’t being represented on council,” said Maciborsky, 36.

“I may not have the business or political background, but I know the people of Red Deer, what their lives have been like, the ones I’ve worked with, and what their needs are. I think I could advocate for them.”

Currently she has two casual jobs as a mental health worker at A Gathering Place, and a tenant support worker at Schizophrenia Society of Alberta’s Kentwood Place apartments.

Maciborsky came to Red Deer in 2001 to take the rehabilitation services program at Red Deer College, has lived in the city ever since, and wants to give back to her community.

Living in the city’s north end with Paige, her wife of eight years, the council candidate also wants to draw attention to the needs of residents in her part of Red Deer.

“I kind of feel we’re forgotten. There’s not as many advancements up here.

“We have a lot of businesses, strip malls that were put in. A lot of them sit vacant, some of them for years.”

She said crime is an issue for every neighbourhood, but she has seen it first-hand.

“We’ve been battling with a drug house next door. The landlord and the police, they tried to help, but it’s still going on.”

Maciborsky would look forward to working with others on council to address crime.

“At this time I do not have a solution but definitely want to work on it.”

She said first-time candidates don’t usually get elected to council, but sometimes they do.

“I feel like I know a lot of people. They know I would do a good job. I’m a hard worker.”