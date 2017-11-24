Methamphetamine, THC found in half-million dollar seizure and Bowden Institution

Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs and other contraband was seized at the Bowden Institution earlier this month.

On Nov. 14, staff at the Bowden Institution medium security unit confiscated multiple packages containing contraband such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and methamphetamine from the yard.

The investigative work of correctional officers, the detector-dog team and security intelligence officers led to the seizure. The total seizure is valued at $495,320.

Dan Spiller, Bowden Institution assistant warden management services, said he did not know where the seizure ranked among seizures by Correctional Services Canada sites or Bowden.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drugs in institutions,” said Spiller. “Preventing and reducing the number of contraband items and illicit drugs in correctional institutions is an ongoing priority for us.”

According to a release from CSC, a number of tools are used to prevent drugs from entering institutions such as ion scanner and drug-detector dogs to search building, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. They also work in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members. Information shared on the tip line, 1-866-780-3784, is protected and callers remain anonymous.


