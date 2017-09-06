Michael Dawe to retire as Red Deer archivist

After nearly four decades as Red Deer’s archivist, Michael Dawe is retiring.

The local historian, who’s been named Citizen of the Year by the City of Red Deer and the provincial school administration council, is an expert on most things Red Deer-related.

He’s a fifth-generation resident of this city who has worked as a municipal archivist for 38 years. But at 61 years of age, Dawe now feels it’s time for a change. He plans to explore new challenges in the years ahead, and is considering running for city council.

As a frequently called upon expert who’s been quoted by the Red Deer Advocate and other sources, he vows to remain available on matters of local historic interest.

Dawe is a former chair of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Board and trustee with the now defunct David Thompson Health Region. He’s served on many committees, including as a past member of the STARS (Central Region) Capital Campaign Committee, Riverside Meadows Centennial Committee, and as a member of the Red Deer East Rotary Club.

He’s received the Red Deer College Distinguished Alumnus award, is a member of Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Hall of Fame, and is the recipient of a commendation from the Minister of Veterans Affairs for his work with veterans.

Dawe also received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal and Alberta Centennial Medal for contributions to the community. As well, the local columnist was voted Red Deer’s Most Beloved Citizen by Red Deer Express readers for four years.

His final day of work with the city will be on Oct. 16.