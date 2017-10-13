Michael Jackson’s glove, Nirvana’s MTV moon man up for bid

LOS ANGELES — A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia next month.

Julien’s Auctions says the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the “Triumph” tour is expected to fetch $60,000 to $80,000. Also for sale is a red zippered leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that’s expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video is another featured item at the sale. It’s estimated to bring in $50,000 to $70,000.

Other items available at the Nov. 4 auction in Los Angeles include Elvis Presley’s sunglasses, one of Prince’s guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.