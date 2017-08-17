Michener Aquatic Centre closed starting Sunday

The Michener Aquatic Centre will be closed for a couple weeks starting Sunday due to annual maintenance.

Swimmers will need to find another pool as regular activities at the aquatic centre won’t resume until Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

People with a Michener Aquatic Centre card (Recreation Value Pass) will be able to access the recreation centre, which will be open during the maintenance.

The Collicutt Centre and G.H. Dawe Community Centre are also open during maintenance, however Michener Aquatic Centre cards aren’t valid at those locations.

For more information on city recreation facilities you can visit www.reddeer.ca/rpc.