Michener Aquatic Centre closed starting Sunday

The Michener Aquatic Centre will be closed for a couple weeks starting Sunday due to annual maintenance.

Swimmers will need to find another pool as regular activities at the aquatic centre won’t resume until Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

People with a Michener Aquatic Centre card (Recreation Value Pass) will be able to access the recreation centre, which will be open during the maintenance.

The Collicutt Centre and G.H. Dawe Community Centre are also open during maintenance, however Michener Aquatic Centre cards aren’t valid at those locations.

For more information on city recreation facilities you can visit www.reddeer.ca/rpc.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month