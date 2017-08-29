Michener Aquatic Centre remains closed next week

The re-opening of the Michener Aquatic Centre, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, has been delayed due to mechanical issues.

The centre initially closed for annual maintenance on Aug. 20, however on Tuesday the city announced it will remain closed next week because the province, which owns the building, is “working to resolve challenges related to domestic hot water.”

While the aquatic centre is closed next week, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool and Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play will remain open.

The outdoor pool, as well as the spray and play, typically close after Labour Day, but with the warm weather and unanticipated closure of the aquatic centre, the amenities will remain open while weather and demand allows.

If you have any questions, you can visit www.reddeer.ca or call the Recreation Centre at 403-309-8411.