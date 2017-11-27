Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area

Councillors give initial approval

A new microbrewery wants to open in north Red Deer.

City Council gave first reading to an application to allow Belly Hop Brewing to operate a microbrewery in Edgar Industrial Park.

Since the area is zoned industrial, the applicant has asked for a site exception to allow for beer manufacturing as well as public tasting on site.

City planner Kim Fils-Aime told council a microbrewery and tasting room is not a use currently considered in I-1 zoning. But since restaurants are allowed, and the uses are not dissimilar, city administration recommended that council accept the site exception.

Coun. Tanya Handley was the lone councillor who did not vote in favour, saying she preferred that a six- to 12-month review be undertaken to determine if microbreweries should be allowed in other land use districts. They are currently only allowed in a few districts, including Riverlands.

But other councillors spoke in favour of first reading for the site exception bylaw.

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes said microbreweries are a growing industry in Alberta, and Red Deer needs new businesses and more economic development.

Coun. Ken Johnston said many area microbreweries are getting national recognition for their high-quality products.

A public hearing on the proposed location for this microbrewery — 8105 Edgar Industrial Dr. — will be held Jan. 8, 6 p.m., in council chambers.


Most Read

