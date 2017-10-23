Missing Ontario woman killed for role in love triangle, court hears

Prosecutors say a Toronto woman who disappeared five years ago was murdered and burned in an incinerator for being the odd woman out in a love triangle.

Crown lawyer Jill Cameron has laid out the prosecution’s first-degree murder case against Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., in the death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock, whose body has never been found.

Cameron has told the jury they will hear evidence that shows Babcock told Millard’s girlfriend she was sleeping with him.

The Crown alleges Millard bought an incinerator shortly before Babcock went missing in the summer of 2012 and used it in late July to burn Babcock’s remains.

Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty.

Cameron walked the jury through some of the evidence the prosecution will call, including text messages between Millard and his girlfriend.

“First I’m going to hurt her, then I’ll make her leave. I will remove her from our lives,” Millard allegedly texted Christina Noudga.

Babcock was allegedly murdered at Millard’s home on July 3 or 4, 2012, then her remains burned a few weeks later in a large incinerator, named “The Eliminator” at his farm near Waterloo, Ont., court heard.

Cameron showed the jury a video of Smich rapping.

“The b—-h started off all skin and bone, now the b—-h lay on some ashy stone,” Smich sings in the video. “Last time I saw her she was outside the home. If you go swimming you can find her phone.”

Clayton Babcock, the missing woman’s father, was first to testify, saying he hadn’t heard from his daughter since speaking with her briefly on the phone on June 30, 2012.

That same day, he said, Laura dropped off her dog, Lacey, and some money, saying she was going on a trip with a man. Nobody has heard from her since.

His daughter didn’t like the rules of the house and she spent time living at friends’ places in the months before her disappearance, he said.

After about a week of no contact, Clayton Babcock said his family filed a missing person’s report.

Previous story
WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 dancers revealed
Next story
Britain to give Canada the shipwrecks of explorer John Franklin

Just Posted

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard… Continue reading

Local haunted house offers a chilling Halloween experience

Chad and Jarita Carlson’s annual venture also supports the Lacombe Food Bank

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 dancers revealed

In partnership with 2019 Canada Winter Games

Local church welcomes LGBTQ community

Gaetz Memorial United Church declares itself an Affirming Ministry

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer on Monday

The UCP candidate is hosting a series of town hall

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month