Missing boater’s body found

On Aug. 13 boaters used this dock at Sunbreaker Cove on Sylvan Lake to launch their boat. A short time later the boat capsized. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The body of 43-year-old man who went missing on Sylvan Lake after his boat was overturned was recovered Saturday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Three others were in the boat when it overturned, including a 10-year-old boy, but those three were able to stay with the boat with the help of their personal floating devices and eventually swam to shore.

Sylvan Lake RCMP thanked all those who assisted in searching for the man since Aug. 13. RCMP will not provide any more updates on the incident.