Mixed-martial arts competition coming to Red Deer

Fight experts from across Alberta will be flexing their skills at a mixed-martial arts event planned for Red Deer on Dec. 8.

Red Deer City Council did not stand in the way of HAVOC Fighting Championships hosting a meet and competition at the Sheraton Hotel. Although the City of Red Deer does not have a Combative Sports Commission to oversee such events, promoters can have another commission take responsibility.

Red Deer City Council did not object to oversight for this event being provided by the Central Combative Sports Commission. It’s based in Penhold but has the jurisdiction to oversee events outside its direct area.

“With hosting an event of this nature, it will bring martial artists from around Alberta to showcase their expertise and generate revenue for the businesses of Red Deer and Central Alberta,” stated Curtis Bouteiller, vice-chair of the Central Combative Sports Commission.