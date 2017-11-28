Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success, and people in the Rocky Mountain House area can get checked this December.

A mobile mammography trailer will be at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, 5016 52nd Ave., from Dec. 12 to 16 and 18. People can book an appointment, or learn more about the program, by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Women between the ages of 50 and 74 are at the highest risk of developing breast cancer. The Alberta Health Services screen test program can help them stay on top of any potential cancer.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

To find a complete list of screen test mobile sites visit www.screenforlife.ca/screentest.



