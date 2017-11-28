Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success, and people in the Rocky Mountain House area can get checked this December.

A mobile mammography trailer will be at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, 5016 52nd Ave., from Dec. 12 to 16 and 18. People can book an appointment, or learn more about the program, by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Women between the ages of 50 and 74 are at the highest risk of developing breast cancer. The Alberta Health Services screen test program can help them stay on top of any potential cancer.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

To find a complete list of screen test mobile sites visit www.screenforlife.ca/screentest.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Armed robbery in Alix leaves store employee injured
Next story
Giving Tuesday a big success

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Some residents want to see more stores and restaurants at Bower Place

Bower Place-goers are hoping to see more stores, more restaurants and more… Continue reading

RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Suspect armed with a shotgun robbed north-end convenience store on Tuesday night

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month