Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Joshua Frank says he received $3,500 to $4,000 after killing three members of the Klaus family in December 2013 and for keeping his mouth shut.

On Wednesday Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench watched a video of a police interview with Frank where he told police that Jason Klaus forced him to kill Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

Frank said Klaus explained that he had forged his dad’s name on cheques and his dad would soon be spending money to buy cattle.

Frank said Klaus told him, “I need them killed.” Then Klaus went on to threaten him with rape and worse if Frank didn’t kill them.

“Don’t think there won’t be a bullet coming your way, and possibly your family,” said Frank recalling Klaus’ threat.

Frank, 32, and Klaus, 41, are on trial for three counts of first-degree murder in connection with deaths of the Klaus’ dad, mom and sister at their farm near Castor.

The bodies of Gordon and Monica were found Dec. 8, 2013, in the torched remains of the family’s farmhouse. Sandra was never found, but police believe she was in the home.

Frank said Klaus gave him a 9 mm handgun the day he told Frank of his plan to kill off his family. Frank was also given bullets to practice shooting. He didn’t hear anything else from Klaus about the plan until Dec. 7 when they met for drinks.

“He said it would be the perfect night. It was snowing. Everyone was home.”

It was the day the family had put up their Christmas tree.

At the farm Frank said Klaus walked behind him towards the house and jammed a rifle into his back. Klaus also used the rifle to push him upstairs towards the bedrooms.

After everyone was shot and the house was set on fire, Frank said he went home and cried and puked.

“Thought about killing myself. Thought about killing him,” Frank said about Klaus.

Frank said Klaus offered him a pair of gold earrings a few days later, but Frank had no use for them.

“He gave me a couple hundred in cash.”

Frank said money was discussed when Klaus first threatened him, but there was no set amount.

“He said he would help me out later.

“Cash is the only thing I ever took from him.”

Frank said Klaus gave him about $500 on seven or eight occasions.

“I had to ask him about it every time.”

The police interview was part of a voir dire concerning evidence against Frank. Closing arguments were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Often described as a trial within a trial, a voir dire is held to determine the admissibility and “voluntariness” of statements the accused gave police. Justice Eric Macklin will decide if the recordings can be admitted as evidence.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

