Moore awarded $150k

Red Deer’s Emily Moore is one of the 150 recipients of Vanier scholarship

Emily Moore is one of 150 recipients of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship receiving $50,000 for the next three years.

A former Red Deer resident who is working towards her PhD at McGill University in Montreal is a Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship recipient.

This isn’t the first time the 24-year-old Emily Moore has received a scholarship. With $150,000 coming her way, divided into three years of $50,000 each, she is set to live and study comfortably while she pursues her PhD in clinical psychology.

“I started crying when I opened the e-mail and I saw I was a recipient,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen throughout the application, I was doing it for the sake of trying but I never expected that I would actually be a recipient.”

Starting her third year at McGill this fall, Moore is excited to use the funding and attend conferences and workshops that will help her with her education and research and open doors later on.

“I can embrace any opportunity that comes my way which is awesome and I’m grateful for that,” she said.

Vanier, a prestigious Canadian scholarship, is awarded to deserving graduate candidates. This year about 150 students received the scholarship, with only about 50 recipients receiving the funding in Moore’s Social Sciences discipline.

Before attending McGill, she attended University of British Columbia and graduated with honours as a bachelor of psychology.

In the past she has received other scholarships from McGill University and the Canadian government but given this new sum in her pocket, the rest of the money will be nullified.

She is grateful for the opportunities and thanks her family and mentor Lyn Radford, chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society.

“She was there for me throughout my undergraduate program, throughout my PhD and throughout the application process for Vanier, she was a huge help and she wrote a letter of support for my application and it difinitely contributed to my success,” she added.

mailto:mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com