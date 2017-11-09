Moose Jaw Times-Herald to cease publication after more than a century

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Saskatchewan newspaper where former CBC radio host Peter Gzowski got his start in journalism is closing down after more than 125 years in the business.

The last edition of the Moose Jaw Times-Herald is to be published Dec. 7.

Roger Holmes, president of Star News Publishing Inc., says the newspaper’s website will also be shut down. The 25 employees affected by the closure were informed Wednesday.

“It’s always difficult to make a decision that affects those employees and affects a newspaper that’s been going in Moose Jaw since the 1800s, but economic conditions make it quite clear that it simply cannot continue the way that it has been continuing,” he said in a telephone interview.

Holmes said the Times-Herald couldn’t withstand all the challenges facing small-town newspapers, including declining readership and increased costs.

Star News Publishing owns several other community newspapers in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Holmes said those papers will continue to publish for now.

The Times-Herald was founded as a weekly paper in 1889 and went daily in 1906. Holmes said Gzowski, who was host of CBC’s “Morningside” radio program for 15 years got his first job at the newspaper.

“It has a storied history,” Holmes said.

Its ownership has changed hands many times over the years. Holmes purchased the paper, which still published from Tuesday to Saturday, in 2016.

There are plans to celebrate the newspaper’s history and all it has brought to the community, Holmes said.

“This is not going to be a funeral. It’s going to be a celebration of a life.”

Previous story
Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities in race against time
Next story
‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Just Posted

Stolen vehicles found in Lacombe

Lacombe Police Service arrest man and woman

Man arrested without incident

In connection to collision east of Red Deer

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

OTTAWA — From the slow-paced, tree-lined streets of downtown Charlottetown to the… Continue reading

Expanded parental leave to come into effect by end of year, sources say

OTTAWA — New mothers and fathers who are poised to go on… Continue reading

Grade 4 students turn trash into fashion

Grade 4 students at Father Henri Voisin School made a fashion statement… Continue reading

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month