Moose pay Red Deer family an afternoon visit

Advocate reader Garrett Harris said a cow moose and her 18-month-old bull calf came into his backyard Wednesday afternoon for a quick visit.


A cow moose and her 18-month-old bull calf greeted the Harris family Wednesday afternoon in their backyard in the Pines neighbourhood. (Photo contributed by Garrett Harris)

Hwy 11A closed in Red Deer to replace train tracks

