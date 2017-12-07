Moose pay Red Deer family an afternoon visit

Advocate reader Garrett Harris said a cow moose and her 18-month-old bull calf came into his backyard Wednesday afternoon for a quick visit.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

A cow moose and her 18-month-old bull calf greeted the Harris family Wednesday afternoon in their backyard in the Pines neighbourhood. (Photo contributed by Garrett Harris)