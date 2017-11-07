More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

More Central Albertans than ever could be in need of assistance this Christmas, and Red Deer charities are preparing to meet a surge in demand.

The Red Deer Food Bank, Salvation Army and Central Alberta Women’s Outreach have all seen an increase in clients throughout the year. These non-profits have no reason to doubt that this trend will continue as the holiday season approaches.

The Red Deer Christmas Bureau had already a brisk two days since starting to take applications from low-income families on Monday. “It’s been quite busy,” said volunteer Penny LeBreton. “Lots of people have been coming by and phoning…”

She expects to have a better handle on client demand by next week. But the bureau is already taking in donations to provide Christmas gifts and meals.

“We’re preparing for a record number of people,” said Fred Scaife, executive-director of the Red Deer Food Bank, based on a steep increase of clients so far in 2017. The food bank has been feeding 2,300 more people from January to mid-September than in the same period in 2016.

Central Alberta Women’s Outreach has also seen a 10 to 12 per cent rise in clients from 2016. Fund development officer Darcy Ouellet said “Christmas is tough… a lot of people are living paycheque to paycheque. If they have two or three kids, that’s another paycheque that’s needed just to play for Christmas…”

While the local economy is picking up, according to indicators, Scaife said people who lose their jobs usually survive on credit. It can take a long time to financially recover because they have many bills to pay off.

The food bank is in better shape after Operation Food Lift and a Mormon church food drive helped fill the shelves. But will this last into January? Scaife doesn’t know and hopes the donations will keep coming.

Major Larry Bridger, of the Salvation Army in Red Deer, said his charity has also been helping more clients than in 2016. “I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a 10 per cent increase” in Christmas assistance applications, said Bridger, who noted the Salvation Army will start accepting these on Monday.

The four charities, who work together to ensure there’s no duplication, hope Central Albertans will continue to be generous to those who are financially less fortunate this Christmas.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, the Stuff-A-Bus event is on at Parkland Mall. Toys, food and cash will be accepted on behalf of the Christmas Bureau and food bank. And on Dec. 2, an RCMP Charity Check Stop will be held for the same type of donations on Taylor Drive.



