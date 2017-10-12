More early voters cast ballots in Lacombe

More Lacombe voters have turned out to advanced polls this election.

The total number of voters who came out to vote early on Sept. 30 and Oct. 11, was about 25 per cent higher than during the 2013 election. Nearly 400 people were counted this time, compared to a previous 303 before the last election.

Returning officer Dion Pollard hopes the higher voting trend continues on voting day, Monday.

This year, about 10,000 Lacombe citizens are eligible to vote, compared to 8,800 in the last municipal election. In 2013, only about 3,300 people came out to vote — a 37 per cent turnout.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. “We are ready for Election Day at the Lacombe Memorial Centre,” said Pollard, who reminds people to bring proper identification to vote.



