More Mistletoe Magic tickets available

More tickets have been released for the Mistletoe Magic event at Red Deer’s Festival of Trees.

Anyone who wasn’t successful in purchasing tickets to the event earlier is now in luck. Ticketsalberta.com has a select number of additional tickets for sale.

Tickets are also still available for the Festival Fashion Brunch, Breakfast With Santa, Festival Business Lunch. And general admission tickets to the festival are also available at ticketsalberta.com.

The holiday-themed fundraiser for the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation runs Nov. 22-26 at Westerner Park with a Christmas tree display, children’s activities music and dancing.