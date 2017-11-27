More money needed for expanded version of Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games Plaza

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza could gain an amphitheatre, modernized playground, and more mingling space if organizers can fund Phase 2.

The project’s Phase 1 is paid for with $1 million in government grants. Design drawings shown to Red Deer City Council on Monday showed what will definitely develop: A decorative entry wall, wide stairway and a ramp will extend from the sidewalk along 48th Avenue to a paved area in front of the former Central Elementary School.

Athletes and community members will gather in this “hub” for evening entertainment during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Medal presentations could also be held on a temporary stage here — although organizers told council this isn’t decided yet.

A proposed Phase 2 plaza expansion was also shown. This phase, still unsupported by funding, would feature a larger gathering space for outdoor events — which is needed since the community is overloading City Hall Park, said Lyn Radford, chair of the Red Deer 2019 Canada Winter Games Board.

The Games plaza would extend further south, along 48th Avenue, and include an in-ground amphitheatre, where the school’s existing west-side playground is located. The playground would be moved southeast, replaced, and made more appropriate for older kids.

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games CEO Scott Robinson noted this second phase is contingent on finding more money. If it doesn‘t happen in time for the Games, he said it could be carried out as a local project after.

“We’re leveraging opportunities… We wanted to do something for the community as a lasting legacy,” said Radford, who will keep searching for grants. She noted the Games also will be the charitable recipient for the next Sheraton Celebrity Dance-Off.

Coun. Buck Buchanan cited safety concerns at the core location, and was assured the area would be well lit at night to discourage the “criminal element.”

“I’m very excited,” said Counc. Lawrence Lee, who called this his old stomping grounds since he formerly chaired the public school board at nearby offices.

The City of Red Deer is also transforming the interior of the historic school into a community cultural centre, although, it will only be accessible to volunteers during the Games.

Work on the Games plaza will start in the spring and is expected to wrap up a year from now.

So far, Radford said organizers have collected 60 per cent of total revenues for hosting the national event, and are on track to have 90 per cent of funds by June.



