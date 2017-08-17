More permits, but less value in July

More permits are being issued in Red Deer than this time last year, but the total value of those permits is down.

A total of 132 permits were issued in July, up from 100 during the same month last year. There is a significant drop in the estimated value of the permits, with this year’s valued at about $9.2 million and last year’s permits at $91.3 million.

The big reason for last year’s July value amount being much higher was the $76.5 million Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre permit.

Notable construction projects in July, 2017 included a $1.4 million permit for an entrance chamber for the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission to connect a new sewer line to the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant, a new $1.2 million five-bay industrial warehouse and a permit valued at $375,000 for a new Freshii restaurant.

So far this year, 722 permits have been issued worth an estimated value of $68,544,921. Between January and July last year, 618 permits were issued worth $183,611,100.

This year’s residential and industrial permits are keeping pace with last year, while commercial and public permits are behind by a large margin.

To see the full permit numbers, visit www.reddeer.ca.