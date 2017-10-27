More than 475 exhibitors to fill Westerner for Agri-Trade in Red Deer

Red Deerians mill about the Enmax Centrium floor to look at various farming equipment during the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo at Westerner Park. (Advocate file photo)

The latest, innovative and newest trends in agriculture will be on display as Agri-Trade takes over the Westerner for four days.

The Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, now in its 34th year, features about 475 exhibitors, said David Fiddler, Agri-Trade show manager.

“This is a show where a lot of new products are introduced to the marketplace,” said Fiddler. “Right from John Deere down to someone manufacturing something in their home shop, this is the show where they tend to bring their new innovations out.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what’s new and innovative in the ag sector.”

Included in the exhibitors is a large international contingent. Fiddler said they had about 100 exhibitors coming from 16 different countries.

It will run from Nov. 8 to 11, with hours being from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 to 10 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Among the show highlights are a free producer breakfast on Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Frontier Room, for the first 220 farmers to the show.

Nov. 9 also features a women in agriculture session with Darci Lang, a motivational speaker, who Fiddler said would talk about “maximizing your time.”

On average, about 28,000 people attend the event. Fiddler said attendance was down a little last year, but the late harvest could have played a role.

Prior to the start of the trade show, the 2017 Ag Innovation Winners were announced. This year’s first place winner went to Arnold Innovations for the Combine Cylinder Reversers. Using hydraulics and a custom wrench, cylinders can be reversed, making it easier to have a combine unplugged and on the go again.

In second was the ScherGain Drop Pan, which eases calculations of grain loss per acre and can be mounted to combines without using other components.

In third was PowerLift’s Hydraulic Doors, doors that use hydraulic cylinders and have minimal moving parts, virtually eliminating maintenance with no loss of headroom.

“We look forward to showcasing these winners along with the rest of the exhibitors at Agri-Trade this year,” said Fiddler. “Instead of awarding a prize as in the past, we now provide each of these winners the opportunity to choose a charity of their choice to donate $1,500.”



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter