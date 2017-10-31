Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Finance Minister Bill Morneau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Morneau, Tories swap numbered-company barbs as ethics saga drags on in Commons

OTTAWA — Bill Morneau suggested Tuesday that it was their own personal financial interests that motivated Conservative MPs to oppose reforms aimed at ending tax advantages for wealthy owners of private corporations.

The federal finance minister levelled the charge as the Liberals attempted to turn the tables on the Conservatives, who continued to accuse Morneau of conflict of interest over to his decision not to put his own considerable assets in a blind trust.

Since the furor over his personal fortune arose two weeks ago, Morneau has promised to sell his shares in his family human resources and pension management company, Morneau Shepell, and donate to charity any gains in the value of those shares since taking office in 2015. He has also promised to place all his other assets in a blind trust.

But the Conservatives have not let up on the issue. On Tuesday, they hammered away at the six numbered companies owned by Morneau, demanding to know precisely what assets they hold.

Morneau countered with the fact that 21 Conservative MPs are themselves owners of private numbered corporations.

“We also know that the members on the other side of the House argued vociferously against the changes that we wanted to make to make sure our tax system was fair,” he told the House of Commons.

“Therefore, while we were working on behalf of Canadians … they were focused on the advantages that 1.7 per cent of those privately incorporated individuals might have. While they protect their interests, we will protect the interests of Canadians.”

While Conservative MPs repeatedly rhymed off the numbered companies owned by Morneau, he began reciting the companies owned by Conservatives.

“I can do this bingo game too,” Morneau said.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre retorted that not one of those 21 Tory MPs “owns stocks in a company that he or she regulates. Only the finance minister has that distinction.”

Morneau owns some $21 million worth of shares in Morneau Shepell. Those shares are held by a numbered Calgary-based holding company, which is majority owned by an Ontario numbered company of which Morneau is the sole owner.

He jointly owns four other numbered real estate holding companies with his siblings, all of which are involved in condominiums in Florida.

Because the Morneau Shepell shares are not held directly by Morneau, federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson advised him in 2015 that he did not need to divest them or put them in a blind trust. Rather, she recommended that he set up a conflict of interest screen to ensure he was not involved in any discussion or decision that could benefit Morneau Shepell.

Morneau followed Dawson’s advice but opposition parties have accused him of conflict of interest since he, as finance minister, regulates the pension industry. They have zeroed in specifically on a bill Morneau introduced a year ago that would allow pension administrators to convert direct benefit pension plans into targeted benefit pension plans — a change for which Morneau Shepell had lobbied.

The bill has languished on the order paper since its introduction. Nevertheless, in response to an NDP complaint, Dawson last week said she has some concerns about Morneau’s involvement with the bill and intends to look into the matter.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to reiterate that Morneau followed Dawson’s advice to the letter in dealing with his assets. And he said ministers in the former Conservative government arranged their personal finances in a similar way to avoid conflicts of interests.

Trudeau attempted to draw Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s finances into the debate, saying he’s “absolutely certain” that Scheer “also followed the advice of the conflict of interest and ethics commissioners in accordance to his own personal tax dispositions.”

Previous story
Man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison: lawyer
Next story
Criminal investigation into alleged staff misconduct at Edmonton prison

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month