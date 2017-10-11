Mother with flesh-eating disease taking legal action against Halifax hospital

A new mother who was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease days after giving birth and is now a quadruple amputee is taking legal action against a Halifax hospital and several doctors.

Lindsay Hubley gave birth to her son Myles on March 2 at the IWK Health Centre and has undergone numerous surgeries since, including amputations below both of her elbows and knees and a total hysterectomy.

Lawyer Ray Wagner says a statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court alleges several wrongdoings in the hospital’s care during the birth and her postoperative care, including that part of the placenta was not removed at birth.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and the IWK was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Hubley was diagnosed four days after giving birth with necrotizing fasciitis, otherwise known as flesh-eating disease.

Her fiancee Mike Sampson says despite the horrific ordeal, Hubley has remained very positive.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month