Mothers Against Drunk Driving hold candlelight vigil

Four-and-a-half years ago Marilyn Rinas’ husband was killed in a collision with a drunk driver.

On Saturday Rinas was one of dozens honouring him and others who lost their lives in a similar manner at the Candlelight Vigil of Remembrance and Hope, hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving – Red Deer and District chapter, at St. Luke’s Anglican Church.

Rinas lived in Rocky Mountain House at the time of her husband’s death. Shortly after, she began visiting Red Deer to attend grief support groups.

Two years ago Rinas moved to Red Deer and joined the local MADD group. She is now president of the chapter.

“I wanted become involved in educating and informing people there is responsibility that needs to be taken and there are consequences to making bad decisions,” she said.

It meant a lot to see so many people come out to Saturday night’s vigil, she said.

“It’s empowering seeing people come here to pay their respects and show their support,” said Rinas. “We’re paying respect to lost loved ones, whether it’s a parent, spouse, friend, son, daughter or grandchild.”

This is the 25th vigil the Red Deer and District chapter has hosted in its history, Rinas said. The night isn’t just about honouring loved ones who have died, it’s about spreading the message to not drink and drive.

“Each year there’s unfortunately more candles here,” Rinas said. “It’s wise to take an alternative, whether it be a cab, a designated driver or just choosing not to get behind the wheel.”

It’s a very emotionally tough group to be a part of, but a very powerful and uplifting one as well, she added.

