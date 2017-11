Marilyn Rinas (left) and Darlene Gabrielson (right) light their candles honouring those they lost to impaired driving. The 24th annual Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance & Hope took place Saturday night at St. Luke’s Anglican Church.

A night of hope and remembrance, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Red Deer’s 25th Candlelight Vigil is set for this weekend.

Held on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 4929 54th St., the event is held in memory of loved ones who were killed or impaired by an impaired driver.

People have attended the event for years and will light a candle in honour of their loved ones.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter