Motorcyclist dead after Thursday night collision

Motorcyclist fatally injured after colliding with back of bus stopped at red light

A 56-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a City of Red Deer transit bus on Thursday night.

Red Deer RCMP says the collision happened about 11 p.m. at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 67th Street.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the motorcycle hit it from behind, say police.

The bus driver and a passerby with medical training helped the motorcyclist until Red Deer Emergency Services arrived. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision. The driver was not injured.

“RCMP thank the bus driver and a passerby with medical training for their attempts to assist the man until medical assistance arrived, and offer sincere condolences to the family of the deceased man,” say police.

RCMP said no more information will be released.