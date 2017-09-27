Mountain View County picks new CAO

Jeff Holmes will replace Tony Martens, who retires at end of January

Mountain View County is getting a new chief administrative officer.

On Wednesday, council announced the hiring of Jeff Holmes as CAO this week. He will replace Tony Martens, who is retiring at the end of January.

Holmes has been the county’s director of legislative, community and agriculture services for the last six years. Before that, he was manager of agriculture, lands and park services.

Reeve Bruce Beattie said council has a strong belief in building capacity from within the organization.

“Our council strongly supports creating a climate through policy where staff can look forward to progressing and building a career with Mountain View County,” says Beattie in a statement.

“I have worked with Jeff the past seven years and have been impressed with his knowledge and work ethic,” Beattie says.

Holmes was born and raised in Mountain View County in the rural neighbourhood of Hainstock. He is a graduate of Olds College and his family are long-time agriculture producers in the Olds area. He completed legislative and municipal governance training through the University of Alberta, and Queen’s University.